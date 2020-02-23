Fmr LLC Purchases 2,593,620 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593,620 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Sanofi worth $531,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNY opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

