Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 165.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Caterpillar worth $556,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

NYSE CAT opened at $137.21 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

