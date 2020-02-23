Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SAP worth $589,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

