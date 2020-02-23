Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,099,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,280,195 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $595,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.45 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

