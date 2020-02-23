Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478,939 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.90% of Duke Realty worth $624,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

DRE stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

