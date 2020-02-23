Fmr LLC Sells 1,100,016 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,100,016 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $577,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 741,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $143,856,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $166.57 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

