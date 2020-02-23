Fmr LLC Sells 157,637 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,543,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,637 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.99% of Unum Group worth $540,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE UNM opened at $29.97 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.