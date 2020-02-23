Fmr LLC Sells 27,068 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.72% of NVR worth $520,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total transaction of $9,444,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,002.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,190 shares of company stock valued at $43,025,322. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,031.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,895.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3,720.74. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,586.54 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $58.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

