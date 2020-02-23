FNB Protocol (FNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $655,553.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $6.30 million and $655,553.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.02931745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,306,196,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.