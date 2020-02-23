FOAM (FOAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,450.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. FOAM has a market cap of $6.89 million and $13,450.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FOAM has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,182,044 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

