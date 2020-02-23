Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,743 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,454 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 139,516 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Foot Locker by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 634.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after buying an additional 543,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

