Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,282,000 after buying an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,205,000 after buying an additional 229,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,252,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

