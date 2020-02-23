Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FTDR opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.59. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Frontdoor by 15.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 16.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Frontdoor by 91.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

