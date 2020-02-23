FTX Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.92 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00027653 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $264.06 million and $1.92 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00491712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $650.91 or 0.06584518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001418 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,466,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,593,962 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

