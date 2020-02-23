Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.43 ($43.52).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €35.80 ($41.63) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.52.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

