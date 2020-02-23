Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Tops $17.33 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048710 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00065808 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,760.20 or 0.99774112 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000453 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,768,069 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.