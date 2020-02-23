FunFair (FUN) Tops One Day Volume of $442,691.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Binance, IDEX and Radar Relay. Over the last week, FunFair has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $26.47 million and $442,691.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.56 or 0.02946151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00230273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00143822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Ethfinex, ABCC, LATOKEN, OKEx, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, IDEX, ZB.COM, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

