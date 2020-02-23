Fusion Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Fusion has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000235 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,848.41 or 0.99704962 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

