GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $46,902.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, YoBit, Crex24, BitBay, Coinrail, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

