Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.