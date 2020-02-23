Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.14% of GAP worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

NYSE GPS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

