Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 123,299 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.28% of GAP worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 217.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 247,345 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GAP by 10.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in GAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

GPS traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,894. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

