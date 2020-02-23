GAPS (GAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.41 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $6.54 or 0.00066139 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market capitalization of $65.41 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAPS has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,834.39 or 0.99514724 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074861 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000421 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001134 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

