GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,327.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $105,327.00 and $19.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00794797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 774.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

