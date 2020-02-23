Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $40.96 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $40.96 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.02929676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00229707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,177,408 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

