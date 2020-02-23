Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.19. 565,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. Generac has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

