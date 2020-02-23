General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 931,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.25 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.