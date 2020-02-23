General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news impact score of -1.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

GM stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

