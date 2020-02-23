Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNCA. ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.