GeoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $629,243.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $629,243.00 and approximately $264.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00796698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066174 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005844 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006726 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

