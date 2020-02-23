GeoCoin Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $625,896.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00783920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065873 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007176 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006624 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.