Gexan (GEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,819.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Gexan has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $55,412.00 and $3,819.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.01084349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049085 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00023147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00219706 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004653 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

