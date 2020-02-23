Giant 1-Day Volume Tops $3,035.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including $31.10, $70.83, $18.98 and $33.89. Giant has a total market cap of $70,491.00 and approximately $3,035.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00345705 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015780 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,069,560 coins and its circulating supply is 7,069,556 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.71, $10.42, $13.92, $18.98, $33.89, $70.83, $31.10, $50.68, $5.63, $11.91, $7.59 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

