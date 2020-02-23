Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE GIL opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,393 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after buying an additional 2,900,259 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after buying an additional 1,577,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,511,000 after buying an additional 1,332,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $29,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

