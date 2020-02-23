GINcoin Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $112,070.00 and approximately $2,602.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,898.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.56 or 0.02758008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.04069131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00793252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00864781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00097517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009574 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

