Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $732,117.00 and $29,182.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Currency Reserve alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024606 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006183 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,944,072 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Currency Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Currency Reserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.