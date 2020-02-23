Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 24.2% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 121.39%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

