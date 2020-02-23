Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.73% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Shares of CATH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 33,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.