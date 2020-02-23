GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,355.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $105,227.00 and approximately $1,355.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,760.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.02733606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.68 or 0.03985098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00782316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00853837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00096142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009733 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00626584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,940,329 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

