GlobalBoost-Y One Day Volume Hits $1,193.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $106,042.00 and approximately $1,193.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,848.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02737339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.03982518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00797126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00852034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00098012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009636 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028255 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00641996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,938,079 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

