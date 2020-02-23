GoByte (GBX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,418.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $300,710.00 and approximately $12,418.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,989,631 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.