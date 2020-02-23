GoChain Hits One Day Volume of $2.26 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.48 or 0.02947005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,078,445,990 coins and its circulating supply is 904,556,309 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Coinall, DragonEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

