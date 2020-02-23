GoldCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $625,013.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $625,013.00 and $1,459.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

