GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $90,600.00 and $4,786.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000487 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000148 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

