GoldMint (MNTP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $283.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $238,029.00 and $283.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.02936363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00229993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

