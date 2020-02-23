Golem (GNT) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Braziliex, OKEx and BitMart. Golem has a market capitalization of $62.41 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Tidex, Livecoin, BigONE, OOOBTC, Coinbe, Huobi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Poloniex, Mercatox, Liqui, Vebitcoin, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bithumb, Gate.io, BitMart, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Braziliex, Koinex, GOPAX, Bittrex, ABCC, Iquant, Bitbns, BitBay, WazirX, Zebpay and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

