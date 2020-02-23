GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 4,025.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,193 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of GrafTech International worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

NYSE EAF opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. GrafTech International Ltd has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 101.61% and a net margin of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

