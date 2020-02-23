Graphcoin Trading 55.1% Higher This Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00345746 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017049 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000916 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.