Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Graphic Packaging worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

