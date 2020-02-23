Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (OTCMKTS:SOLO) Critical Survey

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenkraft and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $430,000.00 5.75 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 125.35 -$7.74 million ($0.39) -5.21

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Risk & Volatility

Greenkraft has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft -22.92% N/A -9.85% Electrameccanica Vehicles -4,112.97% -70.32% -46.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenkraft and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 3 0 2.75

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 179.15%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Greenkraft Company Profile

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

